Defiant KMPDU Deputy Secretary General sacked as RUTO’s Govt fires more doctors over the strike





Thursday, April 25, 2024 – President William Ruto’s government is not taking any prisoners regarding the doctors' strike.

This is after it sacked the defiant Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Deputy Secretary General Dennis Miskellah for participating in the ongoing doctors’ strike.

And that is not all, doctors under KMPDU have begun receiving termination letters over the ongoing strike.

According to Miskellah, he stopped receiving his salary 19 months ago and was promised reinstatement, but instead, he was issued a dismissal letter due to his participation in the current strike.

"It's okay, I know I haven't done anything wrong. I've never been caught in any disciplinary issue, but you know that the price you have to pay for liberty is to be generally vigilant," Miskellah said.

Speaking during an interview, Miskellah asserted that all doctors on strike know that to achieve their goals, they have to pay a price.

In a recent ruling, the Labor Court mandated that doctors resume their duties to address emergency cases while awaiting the resolution of their union's discussions with the government.

Presiding over the matter, Justice Byram Ongaya of the Employment and Labour Relations Court in Nairobi stipulated that a minimum of two doctors from each professional rank must be present at all hospitals designated as level III, level IV, and level V.

The Kenyan DAILY POST