The car that KHALIF KAIRO gifted a fan for composing the best poem for his girlfriend, CERA stalled even before it reached home (PHOTO).

Thursday, April 25, 2024 - Controversial city car dealer, Khalif Kairo, launched a competition a few days ago to reward the person who will serenade his girlfriend with the best poem with a vintage Volkswagen.

Taking to his X account, he tweeted “I feel like giving out this car. The person who quotes this tweet, writes the most beautiful poem, praising my girlfriend and gets the most likes from the TL will win this car. 2002 Volkswagen with the stock interior. Competition starts now and ends in 24 hours,”.

An X user won the car after composing the best poem for Kairo’s girlfriend, Cera Imani.

He went to pick up the car at Kairo’s showroom along Kiambu Road.

However, the car stalled even before it reached home.

The photo has since gone viral and Kairo is being trolled badly.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.