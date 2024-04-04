CCTV cameras capture rogue Nairobi city council officials receiving a bribe from construction cartels in Parklands (VIDEO).

Thursday, April 4, 2024 - Two rogue city council askaris were captured on CCTV at a construction site in Parklands receiving a bribe.

In the CCTV footage shared by Jerotich Seii on her X platform, the two officials are seen talking to a site manager who hands over a bribe.

They walk away smiling after receiving the bribe.

The video comes amid lamentations from Nairobians that the face of the city's lavish suburbs is being shattered and transformed into concrete jungles of high-rise apartment blocks.

However, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja maintained that the construction of high-rise apartments in Kenya's posh neighborhoods will not stop.

Speaking during a church service in Bahati, Nairobi County, Sakaja said that the capital is taking an inevitable expanding trajectory and more room to accommodate more Kenyans must be created.

“I have heard people complaining that in areas of Kileleshwa and Lavington, our homes were one-storey now apartments have come.

"Nairobi is 696 square kilometers in 2050 it will have a population of 10.5 million people. Will we expand Nairobi? No the only place we have to go is up” he said.

Watch video of the city council officials receiving a bribe.





