South African Olympic footballer, LUKE FLEURS, 24, shot dead in 'attempted kidnapping' in Johannesburg



Thursday, April 4, 2024 – South African footballer, Luke Fleurs, 24, has died after being shot during an attempted kidnapping.

Fleurs, who played as a centre-back for South African top-flight side Kaizer Chiefs, was killed in Johannesburg.

Fleurs represented South Africa at the Tokyo Olympics. He was also called up to the senior team on two occasions but never made an appearance.

Marca reported how Fleurs was shot dead during what was either an attempted kidnapping or theft of his car, with the final circumstances not yet confirmed by police.

The defender previously played for Ubuntu Cape Town and SuperSport United in his native country, while he also represented Bafana Bafana at Under 17 and 23 level.

His current and former clubs paid tribute to Fleurs after the tragic news of his passing.

Kaizer Chiefs posted on X: 'It is with a great deal of sadness that we announce that Kaizer Chiefs player, Luke Fleurs tragically lost his life last night during a hijacking incident in Johannesburg.

'Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time.

'The SAPS (South African Police) are handling the matter and further details will be communicated in due course. May his dear soul rest in peace.'

Meanwhile, Ubuntu Cape Town added: 'We are saddened to learn of the passing of Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs.'

'Our deepest condolences to Fleurs' family, friends, and the wider South African football community during this difficult time.'

Fleurs was a highly-rated defender who idolised former Spain and Barcelona star Carles Puyol.