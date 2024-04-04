South African Olympic footballer, LUKE FLEURS, 24, shot dead in 'attempted kidnapping' in Johannesburg

Thursday, April 4, 2024 – South African footballer, Luke Fleurs, 24, has died after being shot during an attempted kidnapping.
Fleurs, who played as a centre-back for South African
top-flight side Kaizer Chiefs, was killed in Johannesburg.
Fleurs represented South Africa at the Tokyo Olympics. He
was also called up to the senior team on two occasions but never made an
appearance.
Marca reported how Fleurs was shot dead during what was
either an attempted kidnapping or theft of his car, with the final
circumstances not yet confirmed by police.
The defender previously played for Ubuntu Cape Town and
SuperSport United in his native country, while he also represented Bafana
Bafana at Under 17 and 23 level.
His current and former clubs paid tribute to Fleurs after
the tragic news of his passing.
Kaizer Chiefs posted on X: 'It is with a great deal of
sadness that we announce that Kaizer Chiefs player, Luke Fleurs tragically lost
his life last night during a hijacking incident in Johannesburg.
'Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at
this difficult time.
'The SAPS (South African Police) are handling the matter and
further details will be communicated in due course. May his dear soul rest in
peace.'
Meanwhile, Ubuntu Cape Town added: 'We are saddened to learn
of the passing of Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs.'
'Our deepest condolences to Fleurs' family, friends, and the
wider South African football community during this difficult time.'
Fleurs was a highly-rated defender who idolised former Spain
and Barcelona star Carles Puyol.
