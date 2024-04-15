Brazil legend KAKA’s ex-wife denies saying she divorced the footballer for being ‘perfect’



Monday, April 14, 2024 – Caroline Celico, the former wife of Brazilian football legend, Ricardo Kaka, has denied saying she broke up with the football star because he was too “perfect for her”.

The former Real Madrid forward and Celico married in December 2005 and welcomed two children: a son, Luca Celico Leite (born June 10, 2008), and a daughter, Isabella Celico Leite (born April 23, 2011).

10 years after their marriage, the pair got divorced with none of them disclosing the reason for their divorce.

Over the weekend, a quote suspected to be a statement from Celico went viral.

The statement read, “Kaka never betrayed me; he always treated me well, and he gave me a wonderful family, but I was not happy; something was missing. The problem was that he was too perfect for me.”

The fake statement sparked mixed reactions online, with many condemning her for leaving the legendary footballer.

However, taking to her Instagram story, Celico debunked the viral statement on her divorce from Kaká, labelling it as not only ‘false’ but also ‘fake’, while speaking on her future with her current husband, Eduardo Scarpa Julião.

According to her, she broke up with Kaka on mutual grounds, and they have been raising their two kids together.

The chef and food content creator wrote,

“For those who haven’t heard from me for a long time… or have never heard before.

“And are UNFORTUNATELY hearing some fake news and FAKE quotes. Let me update you:

“I got divorced almost 10 years ago, from those 14 years of relationship there are 2 lovely teenagers.

“It’s been almost 8 years. I am with my husband Eduardo, and we are having our first child next month.

“I have a lot of respect for my lifetime story, and I am very grateful for everything I have lived so far. My ex-husband and I found a healthy way to raise our children, and I’m so grateful for this.

“Please be welcome to my social media, which is a place I share about many subjects, such as family, work and spirituality, with a lot of respect and love.

“Thank you.”