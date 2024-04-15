RUTO slams Mt Kenya leaders who are opposed to the ongoing fight against Alcoholism and Drug abuse





Monday, April 15, 2024 - President William Ruto has slammed Mt Kenya leaders who are opposed to the ongoing fight against alcoholism and drug abuse in the region.

Speaking in Nyeri County on Sunday during the retirement of ACK Archbishop, Joseph Kagunda, Ruto said he is ready to lose popularity in Mt Kenya, in fighting alcoholism and drug use.

“In leadership and service, we must always make the correct decisions, not the popular decisions.

"We must make the right decisions every time. That is how we are going to take Kenya forward,” he said.

Fight against illicit brews, drug and substance abuse, and radical measures to reduce the cost of living are some of the 'painful' decisions he says he had to make.

Some leaders threatened Ruto that he risks losing popularity in Mt Kenya over his stand on illicit brew.

"Let me ask you. Do you want me to leave the country flooded with alcoholics because of popularity? No,” he said.

“Those criticising the government for fighting drug and substance abuse and illicit brews are looking for popularity.”

The government's war against drug abuse and illicit brew has seen many businesses shut down.

