Billionaire JOHN PAULSON, 68, is engaged to fitness influencer 33 years his junior while still in bitter divorce with his ex-wife



Wednesday, April 10, 2024 – Billionaire John Paulson is engaged to his much younger girlfriend while he’s still embroiled in a bitter divorce battle with his ex-wife.

The Wall Street giant split from Jenny Paulson in 2021 after 21 years of marriage and is now engaged to dietician Alina de Almeida. Since then, the former couple has been locked in a bitter divorce battle.

Now John, 68, is engaged to his girlfriend, sources tell Page Six.

A source close to the couple confirms, “John and Alina have been together for two and a half years. They are very happy together and have gotten engaged.”





Bloomberg News staff Amanda L. Gordon referred to De Almeida, 35, as Paulson’s “fiancée” in an article interviewing the financier about his support for Donald Trump’s re-election campaign.

De Almeida was also listed along with Paulson as a host of a big fundraiser in Palm Beach, Fla., that reportedly raked in more than $50 million for Trump.

Paulson in Palm Beach with de Almeida by his side at a fundraiser for Donald Trump last week

Paulson, who’s worth at least $4.7 billion, is still in the midst of a divorce — even though he left Jenny for De Almeida three years ago.

A source told Page Six at the time that Jenny was devastated, and that she only learned he filed by reading about it on Page Six.