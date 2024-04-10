Forbes names ELON MUSK world’s richest person in automobile industry



Wednesday, April 10, 2024 – Elon Musk has been named by Forbes as the richest person in the global automobile industry.

According to the Forbes Billionaire List, the US-based billionaire CEO is worth $189.2 billion.

Musk has a 12 per cent ownership stake in the automobile giant, Tesla.

Stefan Quandt, worth $28.2 billion, is the second richest man in automobile industry. Quandt, a German billionaire, made his wealth through 23.6 per cent ownership of automaker BMW. Alongside his sister Susanne Klatten, the richest woman in Germany, Quandt serves on BMW’s supervisory board, holding the position of deputy chairman.

Meanwhile, Robin Zeng, a Chinese businessman and the founder and chairman of Contemporary Amperex Technology, CATL, worth $28 billion, is the third richest man in the global automobile industry.

Susanne Klatten is worth $27.2 billion with about 19 per cent ownership in BMW. She has made a name for herself in the automobile industry and became the 4th richest billionaire in the automobile industry.

Lastly, Eric Li, worth $18.6 billion and also known as Li Shufu, a Chinese venture capitalist, political scientist, and chairman of Geely Automobile Holding, is the fourth richest man in the automobile industry.