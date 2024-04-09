AOKI LEE SIMMONS says she doesn't have a boyfriend after being spotted in St. Barths kissing Restaurateur VITTORIO ASSAF (VIDEO)



Tuesday, April 9, 2024 – Aoki Lee Simmons has insisted that she doesn't have a boyfriend.

The model, 21, recently broke up with her much older lover Vittorio Assaf, aged 65, after they were pictured kissing in St Barths.

After the images went viral, Aoki Lee did a live video where she referred to the man as her "boyfriend" multiple times.

But she has now insisted in a new live video that she doesn't have a boyfriend.

"I don't have a boyfriend," she said.

"Check page. I don't read tabloids in general," she added in reaction to the stories about her making headlines.

