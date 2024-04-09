AOKI LEE SIMMONS, 21, ends affair with VITTORIO ASSAF, 65, after they went viral



Tuesday, April 9, 2024 – Aoki Lee Simmons and Vittorio Assaf have ended their affair shortly after confirming their shock romance during a getaway to St. Barts earlier last week.

“It’s 100% done. They’re absolutely not dating,” one insider told Page Six.

This comes after Aoki referred to Assaf as her “boyfriend” in various Instagram Live sessions from their vacation.

Simmons had even tagged Assaf as her “second boyfriend” while showcasing his lavish St. Barts residence. However, after images surfaced of the duo sharing intimate moments on the beach, she quickly dismissed any speculation about a serious relationship.

“Of course, I’m not with him. I was never with him,” the source quoted Aoki as saying, despite having expressed immense joy while staying at Assaf’s island home.

The source also informed the outlet that Aoki is not materialistic and such claims were "absurd."

The source said: “She's not even like that. She doesn't care about jewelry. She doesn't have Hermes. It's not even her. She doesn't even care about expensive things like that. She's like more of a geek.”

An acquaintance of Assaf described him as possessing a youthful charm despite his age, known for his preference for younger companions.

“He’s always loved younger beautiful women… his taste hasn’t changed,” the source noted.

Recall that last week, photos of Aoki, 21, sharing a kiss with the restaurateur, 65, during the relaxing trip went viral.