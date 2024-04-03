3-year-old boy shoots himself dead after finding a loaded gun under couch

Tuesday, April 9, 2024 – A Pennsylvania dad has been charged after his 3-year-old son fatally shot himself with a loaded handgun left under a couch, according to officials.
Jose Hilario Abreu, 28, was arraigned Friday, April 5, on
charges of involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment in the March 28
death of Elijah Abreu Borgen.
Abreu is accused of leaving a semi-automatic handgun
unattended and loaded with a live cartridge in the chamber under the sofa where
his son and a 2-year-old child were sitting in his Allentown home.
After Abreu walked out of the room, he heard a loud bang and
returned to find his son with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to Lehigh
County prosecutors.
When the gun discharged, it “was unholstered and resting
atop of a pillow on the couch where both toddlers were sitting,” Lehigh County
District Attorney Gavin Holihan said.
Police arrived at the family’s home around noon, after Elijah’s mother called 911 to report that her son had shot himself.
The youngster was rushed to Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar
Crest but could not be saved. His death was ruled accidental.
Abreu’s handgun was discovered on top of a pillow on the
sofa, pointing toward Elijah, and gunshot residue was found on the toddler’s
hands, officials said.
Abreu was ordered jailed on $250,000 following his
arraignment Friday.
Rep. Josh Siegel (D-Allentown) argued that Elijah’s death
was “entirely preventable.”
“Be a good parent, a responsible gun owner and store your
damn guns responsibly for the sake of your family,” Siegel said in a statement.
