3-year-old boy shoots himself dead after finding a loaded gun under couch



Tuesday, April 9, 2024 – A Pennsylvania dad has been charged after his 3-year-old son fatally shot himself with a loaded handgun left under a couch, according to officials.

Jose Hilario Abreu, 28, was arraigned Friday, April 5, on charges of involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment in the March 28 death of Elijah Abreu Borgen.

Abreu is accused of leaving a semi-automatic handgun unattended and loaded with a live cartridge in the chamber under the sofa where his son and a 2-year-old child were sitting in his Allentown home.

After Abreu walked out of the room, he heard a loud bang and returned to find his son with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to Lehigh County prosecutors.

When the gun discharged, it “was unholstered and resting atop of a pillow on the couch where both toddlers were sitting,” Lehigh County District Attorney Gavin Holihan said.

Police arrived at the family’s home around noon, after Elijah’s mother called 911 to report that her son had shot himself.





The youngster was rushed to Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest but could not be saved. His death was ruled accidental.

Abreu’s handgun was discovered on top of a pillow on the sofa, pointing toward Elijah, and gunshot residue was found on the toddler’s hands, officials said.

Abreu was ordered jailed on $250,000 following his arraignment Friday.

Rep. Josh Siegel (D-Allentown) argued that Elijah’s death was “entirely preventable.”

“Be a good parent, a responsible gun owner and store your damn guns responsibly for the sake of your family,” Siegel said in a statement.