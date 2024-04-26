One husband, two obituaries - Mombasa Engineer mourned by his two wives as each wife publishes own obituary on Daily Nation (PHOTOs).





Friday, April 26, 2024 - Mombasa-based engineer, Kata Matemu, has caused quite a dilemma after his two wives, Prisca Mukethe and Agnes Murorunkwere, published two different obituaries on Daily Nation to mourn him and announce his death.

The deceased, who was also the brother of the late Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) chairperson Mumo Matemu, died from an undisclosed disease on April 18

Matemu’s photos in the two obituaries appeared quite distinct, with one picture showing him with a lighter complexion and the other showing him with a darker complexion.

According to the two eulogies, the deceased leaves behind a legacy centered on family and love.

He is survived by children and grandchildren stemming from both marriages.

See photos of the two obituaries.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.