One husband, two obituaries - Mombasa Engineer mourned by his two wives as each wife publishes own obituary on Daily Nation (PHOTOs).

Friday, April 26, 2024 - Mombasa-based engineer, Kata Matemu, has caused quite a dilemma after his two wives, Prisca Mukethe and Agnes Murorunkwere, published two different obituaries on Daily Nation to mourn him and announce his death.
The deceased, who was also the brother of the late Ethics and
Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) chairperson Mumo Matemu, died from an
undisclosed disease on April 18
Matemu’s photos in the two obituaries appeared quite
distinct, with one picture showing him with a lighter complexion and the other showing
him with a darker complexion.
According
to the two eulogies, the deceased leaves behind a legacy centered on family and
love.
He
is survived by children and grandchildren stemming from both marriages.
See photos of the two obituaries.
