OPARANYA speaks and confirms he is in love with 31-year-old MARY BIKET - They are in Mombasa together (VIDEO).





Monday, April 29, 2024 - Former Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has come out to clear the air on the trending photos of him and his 31-year-old girlfriend Mary Biket.

The 68-year-old seasoned politician admitted that he is the one in the photos that have gone viral on different social platforms.

However, he reads malice in the leakage to the media, suggesting that someone might have tried to blackmail him.

“Those are very genuine and decent photos. I don’t know why someone would waste time trying to circulate them,” he said.

Oparanya said he has a big family to protect and lashed out at those circulating fake news about him.

The video of Oparanya clearing the air on the trending photos was posted on his girlfriend’s Facebook page.

They are in Mombasa together.

Watch the video.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.