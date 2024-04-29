OPARANYA speaks and confirms he is in love with 31-year-old MARY BIKET - They are in Mombasa together (VIDEO).

Monday, April 29, 2024 - Former Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has come out to clear the air on the trending photos of him and his 31-year-old girlfriend Mary Biket.
The 68-year-old
seasoned politician admitted that he is the one in the photos that have gone
viral on different social platforms.
However, he reads
malice in the leakage to the media, suggesting that someone might have tried to
blackmail him.
“Those are very
genuine and decent photos. I don’t know why someone would waste time trying to
circulate them,” he said.
Oparanya said he has a
big family to protect and lashed out at those circulating fake news about him.
The video of Oparanya
clearing the air on the trending photos was posted on his girlfriend’s Facebook
page.
They are in Mombasa
together.
Watch the video.
