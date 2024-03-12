Youthful Mogotio MP, REUBEN KIBOREK, flaunts his lavish house with fancy interior as CS MURKOMEN pays him a surprise visit to see his ailing father (PHOTOs).

Tuesday, March 12, 2024 - Transport Cabinet Minister Kipchumba Murkomen paid a surprise visit to Mogotio Member of Parliament Reuben Kiborek over the weekend at his lavish residence.

Murkomen had gone to visit Kiborek’s father, who is ailing.

He shared photos chilling with Murkomen in his posh house that has a fancy interior and thanked him for the surprise visit.

“A surprise visit from friends is a small miracle that fills our hearts with warmth,’’ he wrote.

See photos.











