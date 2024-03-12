A lady cries out after she was given a dead baby and her newborn baby reportedly stolen at Naivasha Sub County Hospital.

Tuesday, March 12, 2024 - A 24-year-old lady is crying for justice after her newborn baby was reportedly stolen at Naivasha Sub-County Hospital.

The distressed lady claims she was given a dead baby after her newborn baby was stolen.

Rogue staff at the hospital might have taken advantage after sedating her when she gave birth through CS.

“Maybe I cannot afford to do a DNA but this is not my baby. This is not a newborn baby," she lamented and insisted that her newborn baby was stolen.

Check out her post on social media.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.