PASSARIS mourns 11 Kenyatta University students and 5 others who perished in separate road accidents





Tuesday, March 19, 2024 - Nairobi County Woman Representative Esther Passaris has joined Kenyans in mourning the deaths of 11 Kenyatta University students and five others who perished in road accidents on Monday.

KU public health students perished in Maungu, Taita Taveta County after their school bus heading to Mombasa collided with a trailer that was on its way to Nairobi. 46 students sustained injuries.

The other five died in an accident along Olonguruone-Silibwet Road in Bomet County. 18 others were injured in the accident and were rushed to Tenwek Mission Hospital.

In her condolence message, Passaris raised concerns over the issue of road safety in the country.

“I stand in solidarity with the nation in offering condolences to the families of the 11 Kenyatta University students and the 5 individuals in Bomet who tragically lost their lives in accidents yesterday,” she said.

Passaris urged caution, saying there is a need for road users to be sensitised to tame the rising accidents.

“Reducing human errors in road accidents requires that we invest in education, enforcement and technology. From driver training and promotion of road use awareness to implementing strict penalties.”

Pastor Dorcas Rigathi also passed her condolence message to the affected victims' families.

“My deepest condolences go out to the Kenyatta University fraternity and the families of the students who died following the tragic road accident in the Maungu area while on their way to Mombasa,” she said.

“We also condole with the families of those who died in the Bomet accident. May God give you strength. My thoughts and prayers are with you.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST