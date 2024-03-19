PASSARIS mourns 11 Kenyatta University students and 5 others who perished in separate road accidents

KU public health students perished in Maungu, Taita
Taveta County after their school bus heading to Mombasa collided with a trailer
that was on its way to Nairobi. 46 students sustained injuries.
The other five died in an accident along
Olonguruone-Silibwet Road in Bomet County. 18 others were injured in the
accident and were rushed to Tenwek Mission Hospital.
In her condolence message, Passaris raised concerns over the
issue of road safety in the country.
“I stand in solidarity with the nation in offering
condolences to the families of the 11 Kenyatta University students and the 5
individuals in Bomet who tragically lost their lives in accidents yesterday,”
she said.
Passaris urged caution, saying there is a need for road
users to be sensitised to tame the rising accidents.
“Reducing human errors in road accidents requires that we
invest in education, enforcement and technology. From driver training and
promotion of road use awareness to implementing strict penalties.”
Pastor Dorcas Rigathi also passed her condolence message to
the affected victims' families.
“My deepest condolences go out to the Kenyatta University
fraternity and the families of the students who died following the tragic road
accident in the Maungu area while on their way to Mombasa,” she said.
“We also condole with the families of those who died in the
Bomet accident. May God give you strength. My thoughts and prayers are with
you.”
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments