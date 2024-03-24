You thought you were extra special when he left his baby mama - Man tells LADY after she announced the end of her relationship



Sunday, March 24, 2024 – A South African man, Keemetswe, commented on a post by a radio content producer, Ngcebo Mcobothi, after she announced the end of her relationship with the father of her child.

“He left his first baby mama did he not? Wena you thought you were extra special,” he wrote.

Reacting to the comment, Ngcebo denied snatching him from his baby mama.





“So people who have kids when you meet them don’t deserve to be loved? Who he chose to love before me has nothing to do with me and why it ended. I grew up in a loving home and I was loved and made to feel special Everyone deserves to be loved. Maybe that’s what you need to find instead of writing tweets for engagements,” she wrote.