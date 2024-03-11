X user shares how her father motivated her to study



Monday, March 11, 2024 – An X user has narrated the clever mode her father employed to motivate her to study.

She wrote on X:

"During my final exams, I called my dad crying that I can’t study anymore. He told me to close that book & go to the mall.

"At the mall, I picked a dress. He said how much. I told him. He said he doesn’t have money and if I don’t pass I won’t have money too.

“I went back to read.”

Some X users have criticised her father's technique but she insists it worked for her.