X user shares how her father motivated her to study

Monday, March 11, 2024 – An X user has narrated the clever mode her father employed to motivate her to study.
She wrote on X:
"During my final exams, I called my dad crying that I
can’t study anymore. He told me to close that book & go to the mall.
"At the mall, I picked a dress. He said how much. I
told him. He said he doesn’t have money and if I don’t pass I won’t have money
too.
“I went back to read.”
Some X users have criticised her father's technique but she insists it worked for her.
