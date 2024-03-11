Czech Republic's KRYSTYNA PYSZKOVA wins Miss World 2024



Monday, March 11, 2024 – Czech Republic's Krystyna Pyszkova has won the coveted Miss World 2024 at the 71st Miss World pageant.

Besting 111 of her fellow titleholders from across the globe, Krystyna was crowned Miss World 2024 on Saturday night, March 9, at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC in Mumbai, India,

"Being crowned Miss World is a dream come true. I am deeply honored to represent my country and the values of 'beauty with a purpose' on a global platform," Pyszkova said.





Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun was named the first runner-up, while , Aché Abrahams of Trinidad and Tobago was second runner-up and follwed by Lesego Chombo of Botswana as third runner-up.

Pyszkova is the second Miss World from Czech Republic after 2006 pageant winner Tatana Kucharova.'

According to the official Miss World website, Pyszkova is a Czech model who is pursuing separate degrees in law and business administration.





Pyszkova, who is in her 20s, is also the founder of the Krystyna Pyszko Foundation. The model, who is fluent in English, Polish, Slovak, and German languages, is an advocate for sustainable development through education.

The 71st Miss World beauty pageant was hosted by Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar and Miss World 2013 Megan Young from the Philippines.