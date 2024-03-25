Woman who was jailed for keeping deaf and dumb girl as a slave now baking cakes for Premier League stars

Monday, March 25, 2024 – A baker whose client list includes Premier League footballers Raphael Varane and Bruno Fernandes was jailed for keeping a deaf and mute girl in a cellar as a slave.

Tallat Ashar’s creations have lots of social media followers on TikTok and Instagram and have worked at parties for the sons of Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes, defender Raphaël Varane and former team-mate Paul Pogba, according to the MailOnline.

The cake business was set up in 2021 alongside her daughter, who was listed as a secretary.

But it has been revealed that in 2014, the influencer baker Ashar was jailed for six years after she and her husband Ilyas smuggled a ten-year-old girl from Pakistan to Manchester, where she was subjected to horrific abuse.

The child was hidden in a cold, damp cellar of the Ashar’s family home, and was repeatedly raped by Mr Ashar as well as being ordered to cook and clean while collecting thousands of pounds in the victim’s name.

The victim was rescued from the horrific abuse in 2009, but she had never gone to school therefore she was unable to speak any English.

The child was taught sign language which meant she was able to give a testimony to police which would later see the Ashars convicted.

Mr Ashar was jailed for 13 years in 2013 after being found guilty of 13 counts of rape as well as benefit fraud and trafficking, at the age of 84.

Tallat Ashar was convicted of benefit fraud and trafficking and jailed for five years.

Judge Peter Larkin said the couple viewed the girl as ‘merely an object to be used, abused and cast aside at will’.

The Court of Appeal then increased the couples’ sentences to 15 years and six years respectively.

After she was released, documents reveal that Mrs Ashar set up the company Sugared Luxe in 2021.

She now owns more than three-quarters of the issued shares, and is listed at Companies House as the sole director.

Her daughter Faazia is believed to be the one that actually bakes and decorates the cakes.





Tallat Ashar’s role is ‘not customer-facing’, Faazia told the Mail Online.

‘She’s not customer-facing. The case didn’t involve poisoning – is she not allowed to do anything else with her life or show remorse?’, the daughter said.

Faaiza Ashar was ordered to complete a 12-month community order with unpaid work in 2013, after being convicted of benefit fraud relating to the girl who her parents abused.

A judge said Faaiza, who was 46 at the time, had been ‘manipulated’ by her parents.