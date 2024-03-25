Mumias East MP PETER SALAYSA rubbishes claims that he was about to lose his Toyota V8 for defaulting on a loan

Monday, March 25, 2024 - Mumias East Member of Parliament, Peter Salaysa, has responded to claims that he was about to lose his Toyota Land Cruiser V8 for defaulting on a Sh 500,000 loan.

According to a report by one of the local media houses, an auctioneer had been allowed to seize the vehicle after he allegedly failed to settle a KSh 500,000 debt.

However, in a swift retort to the report, Salasya threatened to storm the media house's offices, arguing that he would teach them a lesson.

Salasya claimed he was currently repaying a KSh 400,000 loan he took when he bought his Toyota Landcruiser V8.

The lawmaker further explained that he was almost completing the repayment, dismissing the claims as falsehoods.

"I will storm your offices and teach you a good lesson. I'm currently servicing a loan of 400k for my V8 na karibu namaliza. This is purely lies," he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST