Thirsty Kenyans captured on camera ‘making out’ in a Nissan X-Trail Registration number, KCP 748 A along Kiambu Road(VIDEOs).

Thursday, April 25, 2024 - The internet has erupted after videos of two Kenyans ‘making out’ in the car along Kiambu Road as the heavy rains pounded the city.
They were ‘exchanging fluids’ inside a Nissan X-Trail
Registration Number, KCP 748A, unaware they were being recorded.
Some hawk-eyed passersby spotted the two engaging in a
marathon steamy session amid the rains and secretly recorded the videos before
sharing them on social media.
The videos have since spread online like a bushfire.
The car turned into a lodging was parked
outside a fast-food joint.
Watch the videos through this Link>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments