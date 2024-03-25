Boxing champion TYSON FURY, 35, hints wife PARIS, 34, is expecting eighth child

Monday, March 25, 2024 – Heavyweight boxing champion, Tyson Fury has that hinted he and his wife, Paris Fury could be expecting their eighth child.
The undefeated boxer aged 35, and Paris, 34, who recently
opened up about their lives with the Netflix series At Home With The Furys are
parents to seven children from their 15-year marriage.
The couple most recently welcomed a child six months ago
when Paris gave birth to a baby boy, Prince Rico.
They share Venezuela, 13, Prince John James, 11, Prince
Tyson II, seven, Valencia, five, Prince Adonis Amaziah, four, Athena, two and
Prince Rico, 1.
Despite their large brood, Tyson took to social media to
suggest another one is on the way.
Tyson commented on a photo of his wife looking glamorous and hinted baby number eight could be on the way.
He wrote: ‘Looking 👀 a bit pregnant 🤰
here🙏💥👍🍀🙏’
In a separate post on his Instagram story, Tyson also shared
the same picture of his wife and wrote: ‘Mother of 7 kids & still
beautiful. Still strong and still my rock. #8incoming. Lucky for some.’
The boxer met Paris when she was only 15, although they
didn’t start dating until after being re-introduced by a friend a year later
after Paris’ 16th birthday.
The couple got married in Doncaster, UK in 2008.
