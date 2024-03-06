RUTO is like JUDAS, I can't believe he can order demolition of my church – BISHOP WANJIRU rants





Wednesday, March 6, 2024 - Former Starehe Member of Parliament, Bishop Margaret Wanjiru, has attacked President William Ruto after her Jesus Is Alive Ministry church in Nairobi was demolished on Wednesday.

The church situated along Haile Selassie Avenue was demolished by goons who were under the protection of police officers.

Speaking to journalists, Wanjiru said she was shocked to learn that the government she campaigned for was the one that destroyed her megachurch in Nairobi.

"I wasn't campaigning to be repaid like this. It is very sad that this is the government that we campaigned for," Wanjiru claimed.

"I am yet to believe that they can do this to me. I am the one who sold UDA in Nairobi," Wanjiru added.

According to Bishop Wanjiru, the demolishers claimed they had been sent by a senior government official to bring down the church wall on account of it having been constructed on government land.

“There is a God in Heaven. If the Kenya Kwanza government can dare touch my property, what about the helpless civilians?” Wanjiru questioned.

"Where will we go if our own government is fighting us? Where are we going to run?"

The Kenyan DAILY POST.