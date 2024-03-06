RUTO is like JUDAS, I can't believe he can order demolition of my church – BISHOP WANJIRU rants

The church
situated along Haile Selassie Avenue was demolished by goons who were under the
protection of police officers.
Speaking to
journalists, Wanjiru said she was shocked to learn that the government she campaigned for was the one that destroyed her megachurch in Nairobi.
"I wasn't campaigning to be
repaid like this. It is very sad that this is the government that we campaigned
for," Wanjiru claimed.
"I am yet to believe that
they can do this to me. I am the one who sold UDA in Nairobi," Wanjiru
added.
According to Bishop Wanjiru, the
demolishers claimed they had been sent by a senior government official to bring
down the church wall on account of it having been constructed on government
land.
“There is a God in Heaven. If the
Kenya Kwanza government can dare touch my property, what about the helpless
civilians?” Wanjiru questioned.
"Where will we go if our own
government is fighting us? Where are we going to run?"
