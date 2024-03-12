Why MOSES KURIA is opposed to DP GACHAGUA’s fight against illicit brew and drugs in the country – LOOK!

Tuesday, March 12, 2024 - Public Service, Performance, and Delivery Management Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has opposed the ongoing fight against illicit brew and drugs in the country.

In an interview with one of the local FM stations, Kuria stated that the government is using excessive force in fighting illicit brews that have killed hundreds if not thousands in the Mt Kenya region.

Closing bars, he said, is a knee-jerk reaction, that did not succeed in 2015 when it was first employed by the Jubilee government in a country-wide fight against alcoholism.

“What we need is something that does not cause disruptions to the order of the day and provides a smooth transition from the old to the new."

“The war against illicit alcohol can only be won if it is approached from the producer's perspective rather than consumers,” he added.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has been leading the fight against alcoholism in the region which has rendered youths unproductive and denied local outfits the necessary workforce.

The fight was accelerated after 17 people who consumed poisonous alcohol in the Kangai area in Kirinyaga County last month died.

