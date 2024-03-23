Who wants Busia Senator OKIYA OMTATAH dead? See how armed goons attacked him after leaving the court?

Speaking on the incident,
Omtatah revealed that a car was trailing him as he was heading home.
Moments later, the car passed
him and the youth stepped out. Omtatah indicated that his vehicle was pelted
with stones as he ordered his driver to speed off.
The senator pointed out that he
took refuge at Busia Agricultural Training College (ATC) which is heavily
guarded by Administration Police.
"My driver was able to
drive off and enter the ATC Busia Agricultural Training College (ATC) which is
under AP guards so I took refuge there. The police came and escorted me from
the college," he stated.
"I was not injured, they
only damaged the vehicle, Probox, which has a strong body so the damage
includes minor dents but is not extensive. The stones did not hit the
windows."
The Senator reaffirmed that he
was working on a case filed against the county government before the incident
occurred.
"Yes, I was attacked by
goons but I was not injured. There was a case I had sued the governor and
ordered him to give me information on county operations including the
expenditures, bank accounts, and things I needed for my oversight work," he
pointed out.
"I have written a total of
12 letters. He responded to none. So, I decided to go to court to compel him to
give me the information."
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments