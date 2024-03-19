We will stop mass wastage from the government - RUTO tells Kenyans

Speaking on Monday during the funeral
of Mama Annah Tikui Noolparakuo Tunai, mother of former Narok Governor Samuel
Tunai in Lolgorian, Narok County, Ruto said the Executive will work with
Parliament to ensure this year’s budget allocation is both prudent and
accountable.
He said government agencies that
can raise their own revenue will not be allocated additional funds.
“There is still a lot of wastage
in government and we must deal with it,” he said. “We will make sure that we
deploy every coin appropriately and make sure that we are accountable,” he
added.
On healthcare, the President
said the government has enacted four new laws to ensure every Kenyan has access
to quality healthcare regardless of their financial ability.
He appealed to Kenyans with
means to support the new public health insurance scheme by contributing 2.75
percent of their salary to actualise Universal Health Coverage.
