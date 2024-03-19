We will stop mass wastage from the government - RUTO tells Kenyans





Tuesday, March 19, 2024 - President William Ruto has assured Kenyans that his government will stop the mass wastage of public money by state officers.

Speaking on Monday during the funeral of Mama Annah Tikui Noolparakuo Tunai, mother of former Narok Governor Samuel Tunai in Lolgorian, Narok County, Ruto said the Executive will work with Parliament to ensure this year’s budget allocation is both prudent and accountable.

He said government agencies that can raise their own revenue will not be allocated additional funds.

“There is still a lot of wastage in government and we must deal with it,” he said. “We will make sure that we deploy every coin appropriately and make sure that we are accountable,” he added.

On healthcare, the President said the government has enacted four new laws to ensure every Kenyan has access to quality healthcare regardless of their financial ability.

He appealed to Kenyans with means to support the new public health insurance scheme by contributing 2.75 percent of their salary to actualise Universal Health Coverage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST