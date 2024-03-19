President RUTO reveals what will happen to salaried Kenyans who refuse to contribute 2.75% to SHIF



Tuesday, March 19, 2024 - President William Ruto has urged employed and unemployed Kenyans to contribute towards the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF).

Speaking at a burial in Narok on Monday, Ruto explained that the ambitious program aims to lift the burden of paying hefty hospital bills from many low-income Kenyan households.

According to Ruto, SHIF is designed to ensure every Kenyan can access proper medical care regardless of their financial status.

"We are telling those in a position to contribute 2.75% of their earnings towards medical insurance.

"This is because we want even those who cannot pay medical insurance. The government, through our taxes, will pay for them.

"Those who are not salaried will now pay Sh 300," Ruto said.

The head of state claimed those opposed to SHIF will have a hard time going to heaven as God will ask them tough questions.

"One day, you will stand before God, and you will be told you had the ability to contribute the 2.75% and the sick person, you would have helped wasn't helped, and you will go to hell.

"I have warned you early," Ruto said.

