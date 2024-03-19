Iko kazi as KWS announces nationwide massive recruitment for cadets and rangers in 2024 - Hurry!



Tuesday, March 19, 2024 - Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has announced the recruitment of 1,500 cadets (assistant warden 1) and rangers.

According to a notice from KWS, the recruitment exercise will be undertaken in various parts of the country from Monday, April 15, to Friday, April 19, 2024.

“KWS operates in remote environments and seeks to recruit 1,500 young and dynamic individuals as Cadets (Assistant Warden I) - 150 and Rangers – 1,350 who can endure the conditions for training and deployment to various conservation areas in response to the wildlife protection challenges currently being experienced in the country in a phased approach,” the recruitment notice read in part.

Requirements for Cadets

Applicants must be Kenyan citizens 28 years of age and below. Additionally, they must be in good health and have no criminal record.

Academic qualifications needed include a Bachelor’s degree minimum of second-class honours lower division in Wildlife Management, Natural Resources Management, Environmental Science, Range Management, Veterinary Medicine, Criminology & Security Management, Tourism Management, Education, Sociology or Community Development from a recognised institution.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to undergo mandatory paramilitary training for nine months before deployment.

Requirements for Rangers

As with cadets, interested applicants for rangers must be Kenyan citizens and holders of a Kenya National Identity Card or passport.

The applicants must be aged between 18 and 26 years as well as be physically and medically fit with no criminal record.

Academic qualifications include a D (plain) in Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education.

Unlike cadets, ranger must hail from the county of recruitment.

“Successful candidates will be required to undergo mandatory paramilitary training for a period of six months and thereafter be deployed to the field,” KWS stated.

“National Youth Service (NYS) graduates who meet the above requirements are encouraged to apply.”

How to Apply

Interested applicants for the positions of cadets and rangers are directed to obtain the prescribed application form free of charge from either the nearest KWS National Park/ Station or download it from the KWS website www.kws.go.ke.

The Kenyan DAILY POST