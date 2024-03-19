Iko kazi as KWS announces nationwide massive recruitment for cadets and rangers in 2024 - Hurry!

Tuesday, March 19, 2024 - Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has announced the recruitment of 1,500 cadets (assistant warden 1) and rangers.
According to a notice from KWS,
the recruitment exercise will be undertaken in various parts of the country
from Monday, April 15, to Friday, April 19, 2024.
“KWS operates in remote
environments and seeks to recruit 1,500 young and dynamic individuals as Cadets
(Assistant Warden I) - 150 and Rangers – 1,350 who can endure the conditions
for training and deployment to various conservation areas in response to the
wildlife protection challenges currently being experienced in the country in a
phased approach,” the recruitment notice read in part.
Requirements for Cadets
Applicants must be Kenyan
citizens 28 years of age and below. Additionally, they must be in good health
and have no criminal record.
Academic qualifications needed
include a Bachelor’s degree minimum of second-class honours lower division in
Wildlife Management, Natural Resources Management, Environmental Science, Range
Management, Veterinary Medicine, Criminology & Security Management, Tourism
Management, Education, Sociology or Community Development from a recognised
institution.
Shortlisted candidates will be
required to undergo mandatory paramilitary training for nine months before
deployment.
Requirements for Rangers
As with cadets, interested
applicants for rangers must be Kenyan citizens and holders of a Kenya National
Identity Card or passport.
The applicants must be aged
between 18 and 26 years as well as be physically and medically fit with no
criminal record.
Academic qualifications include
a D (plain) in Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education.
Unlike cadets, ranger must hail
from the county of recruitment.
“Successful candidates will be
required to undergo mandatory paramilitary training for a period of six months
and thereafter be deployed to the field,” KWS stated.
“National Youth Service (NYS)
graduates who meet the above requirements are encouraged to apply.”
How to Apply
Interested applicants for the
positions of cadets and rangers are directed to obtain the prescribed
application form free of charge from either the nearest KWS National Park/
Station or download it from the KWS website www.kws.go.ke.
