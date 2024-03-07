RUTO’s government may soon start collecting taxes through National Land Commission instead of KRA – Look! Has the president lost faith in KRA?



Friday, March 8, 2024 – President William Ruto’s government may be forced to contract another government entity to collect taxes on its behalf instead of the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

This is after Members of Parliament adopted a report by the Budget and Appropriations Committee to have another agency start collecting taxes.

In the report, the committee, chaired by Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, recommended that the National Land Commission (NLC) should collect land taxes.

"Before submission of the 2025 Budget Policy Statement (BPS), the Cabinet Secretary for National Treasury and Economic Planning authorizes the National Land Commission to be a collector of revenue for the national government," the MPs proposed.

According to the committee, granting the National Land Commission (NLC) the authority to collect revenue will streamline the sector.

The approval from the National Treasury will be per section 76(1) of the Public Finance Management Act 2012.

The Act dictates that a receiver of the national government revenue may authorise a public officer employed by the national government or any of its entities to be a collector of revenue for the national government and remit it to the receiver.

Some of the taxes imposed in the land sector include stamp duty, Capital Gains Tax (CGT), rental income tax, and income tax.

Besides taxes land owners are also subject to levies.

The Kenyan DAILY POST