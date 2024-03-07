RUTO’s government may soon start collecting taxes through National Land Commission instead of KRA – Look! Has the president lost faith in KRA?

Friday, March 8, 2024 – President William Ruto’s government may be forced to contract another government entity to collect taxes on its behalf instead of the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).
This is after Members of Parliament adopted a report by the
Budget and Appropriations Committee to have another agency start collecting
taxes.
In the report, the committee, chaired by Kiharu MP Ndindi
Nyoro, recommended that the National Land Commission (NLC) should collect land
taxes.
"Before submission of the 2025 Budget Policy Statement
(BPS), the Cabinet Secretary for National Treasury and Economic Planning
authorizes the National Land Commission to be a collector of revenue for the
national government," the MPs proposed.
According to the committee, granting the National Land
Commission (NLC) the authority to collect revenue will streamline the sector.
The approval from the National Treasury will be per section 76(1) of the Public Finance Management Act 2012.
The Act dictates that a receiver of the national government
revenue may authorise a public officer employed by the national government or
any of its entities to be a collector of revenue for the national government
and remit it to the receiver.
Some of the taxes imposed in the land sector include stamp duty, Capital Gains Tax (CGT), rental income tax, and income tax.
Besides taxes
land owners are also subject to levies.
