We are worse than the darkest days of KANU – MARTHA KARUA says and reveals how RUTO is mismanaging the country.

Speaking during an interview with former Cabinet Minister Cyrus Jirongo, Karua said that when she compares the country's best and worst days, Kenya Kwanza's administration has put the country in a position that is worse than its most dreaded times.
"We've been in Parliament
together for more than a decade and look at even our worst and best times. Our
worst time being the end times of the Kanu era, our best days being the Kibaki
days, especially the initial days and I can say without equivocation that where
we are is worse than the darkest days of Kanu," Karua said on Thee Alpha
House podcast.
Karua insisted that with the
current leadership, Kenya has sunk to its lowest level ever.
She added that the taxation is also expected to increase in the coming days, which will hurt Kenyans more.
"We've sunk to our lowest,
we've never, as a country been as mismanaged, as misgoverned, misruled as it is
today. We have a self-centered regime, that doesn't care about the
people," Karua said.
"The burden of taxation is as heavy yet the budget outlook statement is clear that the burden is going to triple if not go beyond that.
And the deterioration of services and quality of
leadership, it makes me look back where we have been."
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments