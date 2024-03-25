Good news to Mt Kenya drunkards as GACHAGUA says the government will introduce cheap and healthy liquor





Monday, March 25, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said the Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration is working on a model of reintroducing low-priced but healthy and affordable alcoholic drinks as one way of getting rid of illicit brews

In an interview with Kameme FM on Monday, Gachagua said that under the model, the government will also address taxation, which impedes the production of cheaper but healthy brands.

The DP said talks are ongoing with a leading alcoholic beverages manufacturer over the production of low-priced alcohol.

“We will address the taxation issue. The main problem is the portable spirits whose alcohol level is extremely high and toxic which have ruined families.

"As a government, we have a responsibility to eradicate the illicit brews,” he said.

Gachagua explained that the ongoing fight is targeting manufacturers and sellers of illicit and illegal brews.

The Deputy President highlighted the government’s achievements and the ongoing efforts to turn around the economy.

“Legit businesses will not be affected by the crackdown. Bar owners must unite and work with the government to eradicate the rogue traders and manufacturers producing the killer drinks.

"Instead of rushing to court to fight the crackdown, the bar owners should establish an organization to eradicate the rogue traders amongst them,” he said.

"Bar owners must stop claiming that the government is fighting their businesses. We are not fighting legitimate businesses because the government supports genuine enterprises."

Gachagua noted that the government will not allow unscrupulous traders to kill people.

