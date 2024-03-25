Good news to Mt Kenya drunkards as GACHAGUA says the government will introduce cheap and healthy liquor

In an interview with Kameme FM on Monday, Gachagua said that under the model, the government will also
address taxation, which impedes the production of cheaper but healthy brands.
The DP said talks are ongoing
with a leading alcoholic beverages manufacturer over the production of low-priced alcohol.
“We will address the taxation issue. The main problem is the portable spirits whose alcohol level is extremely high and toxic which have ruined families.
"As a government, we have a
responsibility to eradicate the illicit brews,” he said.
Gachagua explained that the
ongoing fight is targeting manufacturers and sellers of illicit and illegal
brews.
The Deputy President highlighted
the government’s achievements and the ongoing efforts to turn around the
economy.
“Legit businesses will not be affected by the crackdown. Bar owners must unite and work with the government to eradicate the rogue traders and manufacturers producing the killer drinks.
"Instead of rushing to court to fight the crackdown, the bar owners should
establish an organization to eradicate the rogue traders amongst them,” he
said.
"Bar owners must stop
claiming that the government is fighting their businesses. We are not fighting
legitimate businesses because the government supports genuine
enterprises."
Gachagua noted that the
government will not allow unscrupulous traders to kill people.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments