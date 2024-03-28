We are now on our own as Health CS NAKHUMICHA adds salt to injury as Kenyans suffer due to Doctors’ strike – See what she did to doctors yesterday?





Thursday, March 28, 2024 – There is no end in sight for the ongoing doctors' strike which has paralyzed the health sector in the country.

This is after the government of President William Ruto refused to negotiate with the striking doctors anymore.

Taking to social media, the Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists Dentists Union (KMPDU) expressed frustrations with the move, citing the negligence by the Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha-led team as proof of the government's inability to heed the citizens' pleas.

This is after Nakhumicha skipped the meeting with the doctors where they were to negotiate further in a bid to find a way to end the strike which is on the 14th day.

"Despite our openness to discussions and negotiations, it's disheartening that our government has abandoned the negotiation table, failing its citizens," KMPDU stated.

"The ongoing doctors' strike highlights their disregard for public health. It's not the doctors on strike, it's the government."

