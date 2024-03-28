We are now on our own as Health CS NAKHUMICHA adds salt to injury as Kenyans suffer due to Doctors’ strike – See what she did to doctors yesterday?

This is after the government of
President William Ruto refused to negotiate with the striking doctors anymore.
Taking to social media, the Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists Dentists Union (KMPDU) expressed
frustrations with the move, citing the negligence by the Health Cabinet
Secretary Susan Nakhumicha-led team as proof of the government's inability to
heed the citizens' pleas.
This is after Nakhumicha skipped
the meeting with the doctors where they were to negotiate further in a bid to
find a way to end the strike which is on the 14th day.
"Despite our openness to
discussions and negotiations, it's disheartening that our government has
abandoned the negotiation table, failing its citizens," KMPDU stated.
"The ongoing doctors'
strike highlights their disregard for public health. It's not the doctors on
strike, it's the government."
