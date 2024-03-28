UDA MP goes berserk on RUTO and tears him into pieces over his lies as her people continue to die like flies – Look!

Speaking during a public event,
Jematiah expressed their worry as area leaders, following the rampant attacks
from bandits.
According to the MP, voting in
the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) government was their main hope in ending
the banditry menace that has terrorized the region for years, but now seems
like they made a mistake.
“We voted for UDA because we
thought this problem would end. Even when the president came to Kabartojo, he
saw the situation. He was also threatened,” she stated.
Jematatiah further recalled the
president’s promises to help with dealing with the insecurity, terming them as
fake promises.
“When he got into the government
we had more hope, instead, he brought in Azimio people from Tiaty,” she
lamented.
The legislator further addressed
the difficulties experienced by other leaders in serving the people, adding
that the president's failure to help his supporters was very
demoralising.
During the same event, the area
chief threatened to resign from his position, claiming that his life was
in danger.
He further noted that several
other chiefs had been attacked and robbed in their homes.
“It’s such a shame for a chief
to beg, yet they work for the government. The bandits are threatening the
chiefs,” the chief explained.
The woman representative was
attacked by a gang of bandits on March 16. The assailants sprayed bullets on a
convoy that was transporting her and the Baringo North Member of
Parliament (MP), Joseph Makilap.
Luckily, nobody was injured
during the encounter as the drivers drove off in time, escaping the
bandits.
