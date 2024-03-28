KIONI now questions credibility of GACHAGUA’s apology to MAMA NGINA as he makes fresh demands before apologizing to UHURU





Thursday, March 28, 2024 - Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni has hit out at Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua days after the latter apologized to former President Uhuru Kenyatta's mother Mama Ngina Kenyatta.

Speaking during an interview, Kioni dismissed the legitimacy of Gachagua’s apology, stating that it was not directed towards the intended recipients.

He also raised doubts about the sincerity of the apology, suggesting that it may have been made solely for personal preservation.

Kioni further remarked that the derogatory remarks made by the deputy president and other Kenya Kwanza politicians during the campaigns had a detrimental impact not only on the Kenyatta family but also on the wider community.

As a result, Kioni demanded a fresh apology be made in public and the presence of a larger crowd.

He further urged other Kenya Kwanza politicians who similarly made scathing remarks on the Kenyatta family to follow suit and apologize.

“The critical question is whether this apology is cosmetic or genuine. It is important that we acknowledge the insults that happened in 2017, these insults affected more than just the first lady, the former president,” Kioni noted.

“The insults affected the community at large and even people who value lead were also hurt by insults that characterized the campaigns that were done by Kenya Kwanza at large,” he added.

Kioni's demand to the deputy president comes two days after Gachagua issued an apology to Mama Ngina Kenyatta over the fallout in 2022.

Speaking during a roundtable interview with journalists from the Mt Kenya region, Gachagua attributed the insults he pelted on the former first lady to the political temperatures during the pre-election period.

