KIONI now questions credibility of GACHAGUA’s apology to MAMA NGINA as he makes fresh demands before apologizing to UHURU

Speaking during an interview, Kioni dismissed the legitimacy
of Gachagua’s apology, stating that it was not directed towards the intended
recipients.
He also raised doubts about the sincerity of the apology,
suggesting that it may have been made solely for personal preservation.
Kioni further remarked that the derogatory remarks made by
the deputy president and other Kenya Kwanza politicians during the campaigns
had a detrimental impact not only on the Kenyatta family but also on the wider
community.
As a result, Kioni demanded a fresh apology be made in
public and the presence of a larger crowd.
He further urged other Kenya Kwanza politicians who
similarly made scathing remarks on the Kenyatta family to follow suit and
apologize.
“The critical question is whether this apology is cosmetic
or genuine. It is important that we acknowledge the insults that happened in
2017, these insults affected more than just the first lady, the former president,”
Kioni noted.
“The insults affected the community at large and even people
who value lead were also hurt by insults that characterized the campaigns that
were done by Kenya Kwanza at large,” he added.
Kioni's demand to the deputy president comes two days
after Gachagua issued an apology to Mama Ngina Kenyatta over the
fallout in 2022.
Speaking during a roundtable interview with journalists
from the Mt Kenya region, Gachagua attributed the insults he pelted on the former first
lady to the political temperatures during the pre-election period.
