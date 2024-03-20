Watch the moment a man was arrested with a Maasai sword by President RUTO’s security team during an event headlined by the Head of State (VIDEO).





Wednesday, March 20, 2024 - There was drama during President William Ruto’s development tour in Bomet that was marred with chaos after a young man was arrested with a Maasai sword.

An amateur video shared on social media shows the no-nonsense elite police officers from the Presidential Escort Unit accosting the man and roughing him up.

He had tucked the sword in his clothes.

He was arrested and bundled into a vehicle.

Police have also arrested two suspects in connection with the heckling and booing during the presidential function in Bomet.

Addressing the press on Tuesday, Bomet County Commissioner Ahmed Omar said the two were nabbed in their hideouts and are currently being interrogated by security agencies.

Omar said three other known persons are being sought by the police over the same.

“We are not sparing anyone on this. The Internal Security Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki was clear concerning the financiers and politicians who orchestrated the ugly scene, we are summoning even elected leaders so long as they are suspected to be part of the organizers” said the County Commissioner.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.