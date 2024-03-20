Watch the moment a man was arrested with a Maasai sword by President RUTO’s security team during an event headlined by the Head of State (VIDEO).

An amateur video shared on social media shows the no-nonsense elite
police officers from the Presidential Escort Unit accosting the man and
roughing him up.
He had tucked the sword in his clothes.
He was arrested and bundled into a vehicle.
Police have also arrested two suspects in connection with the
heckling and booing during the presidential function in Bomet.
Addressing the press on
Tuesday, Bomet County Commissioner Ahmed Omar said the two were
nabbed in their hideouts and are currently being interrogated by security
agencies.
Omar said three other known persons are being sought
by the police over the same.
“We are not sparing anyone on this. The
Internal Security Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki was clear concerning the
financiers and politicians who orchestrated the ugly scene, we are summoning
even elected leaders so long as they are suspected to be part of the organizers” said the County Commissioner.
