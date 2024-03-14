Watch the moment a controversial prophet, who is a close friend of Reverend Lucy Natasha, claimed that he resurrected a dead man (VIDEO).

Thursday, March 14, 2024 - Controversial Ghanaian prophet Ogyaba Oberempong has left netizens talking after a video of him reportedly raising a man from the dead surfaced.

In the video, the youthful prophet who runs a popular church in Ghana was seen crawling towards the alleged dead man’s body while being assisted by an usher.

He then slept on the ‘body’ that had been wrapped with pieces of clothing and performed some ‘miracle stunts’.

The man’s wife was standing by as the flamboyant prophet performed the ‘miracle’.

“Your husband shall not die. I heard from the Lord. From today, we have taken him from death,” he was heard telling the woman.

Moments later, the man who was alleged to be dead was lifted by the ushers as congregants erupted in joy.

The video has sparked reactions on social media, with most people calling out the prophet for brainwashing his congregants.

It is worth noting that the Ghanaian preacher is a close friend of popular Kenyan preacher Reverend Lucy Natasha.

He invited her to Nigeria in 2022.

Natasha even took to her Facebook account to wish him a happy birthday.













