President RUTO says cartels selling fake fertiliser and Seeds will face the music





Wednesday, March 20, 2024 - President William Ruto has sent a warning to farm inputs cartels selling fake fertilizers to unsuspecting farmers

Speaking on Wednesday, Ruto said those found culpable will face the 'music they deserve'.

The President spoke amid a public outcry over alleged fake fertilizers and uncertified crop seeds being distributed in the market.

On Tuesday, detectives in Kakamega County impounded 700 bags of fertilizer that farmers said was insolvable as it was mixed with stones contrary to manufacture specifications.

"We are going to make sure that those who sell fake seeds and fake fertilizer face the music that they deserve,'' President Ruto warned.

"Just today, we have arrested some of the characters who want to take advantage of our fertilizer supply programme and we have already many more who are facing court.''

The president warned that the government will use its mighty to firmly deal with elements keen on ensuring that the government's agriculture sector interventions fail.

"We must deal with those who want to sabotage our fertilizer subsidy programme,'' Ruto said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST