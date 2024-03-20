President RUTO says cartels selling fake fertiliser and Seeds will face the music

Speaking on Wednesday, Ruto said those found
culpable will face the 'music they deserve'.
The
President spoke amid a public outcry over alleged fake fertilizers and
uncertified crop seeds being distributed in the market.
On
Tuesday, detectives in Kakamega County impounded 700 bags of fertilizer that
farmers said was insolvable as it was mixed with stones contrary to manufacture
specifications.
"We
are going to make sure that those who sell fake seeds and fake fertilizer face
the music that they deserve,'' President Ruto warned.
"Just
today, we have arrested some of the characters who want to take advantage of
our fertilizer supply programme and we have already many more who are facing
court.''
The
president warned that the government will use its mighty to firmly deal with
elements keen on ensuring that the government's agriculture sector
interventions fail.
"We
must deal with those who want to sabotage our fertilizer subsidy programme,''
Ruto said.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments