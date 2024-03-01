US actor STEPHEN BALDWIN publicly asks for 'prayers' for his daughter HAILEY BIEBER and son-in-law JUSTIN BIEBER



Friday, March 01, 2024 – American actor and film producer, Stephen Baldwin has publicly asked for prayers for his daughter Hailey Baldwin Bieber, and son-in-law Justin Bieber, raising concern from fans.

On Monday, the 57-year-old Usual Suspects alum reposted a video of Justin singing, which was shared by All Things Possible Ministries founder Victor Marx and captioned:

"Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord." The All Things Possible Ministry founder also noted, "There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face."





The 58-year-old evangelist did not give a reason as to why he was asking for prayers.

Justin Bieber, 29, has maintained a lower profile since 2022, when he canceled his Justice World Tour following his diagnosis with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which he explained "is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis."

"As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North America leg of the Justice Tour," he posted to Instagram Stories at the time. "I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now. So I'm going to take a break from touring for the time being. I'm going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better."

Bieber added, "Thank you for your prayers and support throughout all of this! I love you all passionately!"

The "What Do You Mean" singer gave an update on his diagnosis in March 2023, sharing a video of himself, zooming in until he flashed a full grin with the caption, “Wait for it…”

He eventually made his return to the stage at the NHL All-Star Player draft in Toronto on Feb. 1, singing a medley of his hits.