Haiti under siege as things go from bad to worse after a gang ‘overthrew’ Prime Minister and took over main airport after he flew to Kenya to meet RUTO?



Friday, March 1, 2024 – Haiti is officially now under siege after a gang staged an attack on the country's main airport, police stations, and government agencies, paralysing normal operations.

The attack came hours after Haiti Prime Minister Ariel Henry flew to Kenya to meet President William Ruto to finalize details for the deployment of Kenyan authorities to aid in combating the gangs.

During the attack, Jimmy Cherizier, leader of the gang federation G9 Family and Allies, directed his men to launch assaults near police stations, which led to the deaths of four police officers.

In a video circulating on social media, Cherizier disclosed that the goal was to seize control of government ministries to liberate the country.

Furthermore, he warned Prime Minister Henry not to return from Kenya.

"With our guns and with the Haitian people, we will free the country," he stated.

Following the violence that gripped the country, the Toussaint Louverture International Airport, along with several businesses, government agencies, and schools, were closed.

The wave of violence persisted in Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince, as the gang continued to infiltrate the city in coordinated attacks.

Dozens of Haitian residents attempted to flee the region by raising their hands as a sign of peace offering to the gang while rushing through the streets.

The gang's armoured vehicles patrolled the city, showcasing their might, while other members remained stationed near slums.

The Kenyan DAILY POST