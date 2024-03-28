UDA rebel MP GATHONI WAMUCHOMBA now reveals why she fell out with RUTO and his government





Thursday, March 28, 2024 - Member of Parliament (MP) for Githunguri Constituency Gathoni Wamuchomba has revealed why she fell out with President William Ruto and his government despite being elected on the ruling party.

Speaking yesterday, she noted that she has received major victimisation because of her political stand.

Wamuchomba explained her fallout with the ruling party led by President William Ruto.

According to the MP, she is the most victimized leader in Kenya, with the ruling party UDA executives fighting her over her political stand.

“Victimised to the extent of people coming to my constituency to fight me politically, in physical presence. People from Githunguri know what I’m talking about,” she stated.

Stating this a day after unveiling a new ‘opposition’ team, Wamuchomba noted that laxity and silence in the current Opposition team were failing Kenyans.

“The opposition in Kenya seems to have been muzzled and the voices of reason are fading away. The voices of reason from civil society are fading away. The media seems to be intimidated,” she stated.

The legislator further faulted the media for failing to keep the government in check.

“I have been in the media, he has been in the media for many years and we can confidently tell you that the vigour and the muscle the media had to check over government is no longer there,” she explained.

On Tuesday, Wamuchomba and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino unveiled a new opposition team to fight for Kenyans' rights.

The team members include Saboti Constituency MP Caleb Amisi, Charles Nguna, Starehe constituency Amos Mwago, Busia Women representative Catherine Omanyo, and MP for Embakasi West Mark Mwenje.

The Kenyan DAILY POST