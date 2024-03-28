UDA rebel MP GATHONI WAMUCHOMBA now reveals why she fell out with RUTO and his government

Speaking yesterday, she noted that
she has received major victimisation because of her political stand.
Wamuchomba explained her fallout
with the ruling party led by President William Ruto.
According to the MP, she is the
most victimized leader in Kenya, with the ruling party UDA executives fighting
her over her political stand.
“Victimised to the extent of
people coming to my constituency to fight me politically, in physical presence.
People from Githunguri know what I’m talking about,” she stated.
Stating this a day after
unveiling a new ‘opposition’ team, Wamuchomba noted that laxity and silence in
the current Opposition team were failing Kenyans.
“The opposition in Kenya seems
to have been muzzled and the voices of reason are fading away. The voices of
reason from civil society are fading away. The media seems to be intimidated,”
she stated.
The legislator further faulted
the media for failing to keep the government in check.
“I have been in the media, he
has been in the media for many years and we can confidently tell you that the
vigour and the muscle the media had to check over government is no longer
there,” she explained.
On Tuesday, Wamuchomba and
Embakasi East MP Babu Owino unveiled a new opposition team to fight for
Kenyans' rights.
The team members include Saboti
Constituency MP Caleb Amisi, Charles Nguna, Starehe constituency Amos Mwago,
Busia Women representative Catherine Omanyo, and MP for Embakasi West Mark
Mwenje.
