Kalenjin man impresses locals after making a helicopter from scratch in Kericho (VIDEO).

Tuesday, March 12, 2024 - A young Kalenjin man from Belgut, Kericho County is chasing the dream of making a fully functioning helicopter.
Allan Kipng’eno, a student from the University
of Kabianga, showcased the helicopter that he built from scratch and said it’s
currently undergoing the final touches.
Speaking in an interview, Kipng’eno
revealed that he began taking the first steps
towards building an aircraft in 2019 right after completing high school.
Since then, he has been working
towards ensuring that the aircraft finally takes off.
“I left high school in 2018 and
began working on the design. I later joined campus but did not have the funds
to pursue my aviation dream,” he
stated.
He is looking
for a sponsor to help him actualize his dream.
He added that
even without the external funding, he was committed to making his dream come
true.
He uses scrap
metal and other materials which are available to him.
However, lack
of a better engine has derailed his progress.
The helicopter
cannot fly due to the type of engine fitted.
Watch video of
his handmade aircraft.
