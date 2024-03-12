Kalenjin man impresses locals after making a helicopter from scratch in Kericho (VIDEO).



Tuesday, March 12, 2024 - A young Kalenjin man from Belgut, Kericho County is chasing the dream of making a fully functioning helicopter.

Allan Kipng’eno, a student from the University of Kabianga, showcased the helicopter that he built from scratch and said it’s currently undergoing the final touches.

Speaking in an interview, Kipng’eno revealed that he began taking the first steps towards building an aircraft in 2019 right after completing high school.

Since then, he has been working towards ensuring that the aircraft finally takes off.

“I left high school in 2018 and began working on the design. I later joined campus but did not have the funds to pursue my aviation dream,” he stated.

He is looking for a sponsor to help him actualize his dream.

He added that even without the external funding, he was committed to making his dream come true.

He uses scrap metal and other materials which are available to him.

However, lack of a better engine has derailed his progress.

The helicopter cannot fly due to the type of engine fitted.

Watch video of his handmade aircraft.





