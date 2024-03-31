TRUMP slams BIDEN's 'blasphemous' move to declare Easter Sunday 'Transgender Day of Visibility' as White House bans kids from performing Easter event



Sunday, March 31, 2024 – Former US President Donald Trump slammed current President Joe Biden for his 'appalling and insulting' decision to ban children from submitting religious Easter egg designs.

Biden sparked widespread backlash as he also declared this Easter Sunday will officially become Transgender Day of Visibility.

'Sadly, these are just two more examples of the Biden Administration's years-long assault on the Christian faith,' Trump's press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, said in a statement.

'We call on Joe Biden's failing campaign and White House to issue an apology to the millions of Catholics and Christians across America who believe tomorrow is for one celebration only - the resurrection of Jesus Christ.'

The White House drew controversy to this year's Easter plans on Friday, as Biden declared that March 31 - which falls on Easter Sunday this year - will officially become Transgender Day of Visibility.

The White House also banned children from submitting Easter Egg designs for this year's Easter Egg Roll with any 'questionable content,' including political statements and religious imagery.

Biden, a devout Catholic, also delivered a scathing attack on Republicans as he made the proclamation, while stressing that 'transgender Americans are part of the fabric of our nation.'

'But extremists are proposing hundreds of hateful laws that target and terrify transgender kids and their families — silencing teachers; banning books; and even threatening parents, doctors, and nurses with prison for helping parents get care for their children,' he said in a press release.

'At the same time, an epidemic of violence against transgender women and girls, especially women and girls of color, continues to take too many lives. Let me be clear: All of these attacks are un-American and must end.

'Today, we send a message to all transgender Americans: You are loved. You are heard. You are understood. You belong. You are America, and my entire Administration and I have your back.'

Trump was not alone in blasting Biden, as other Republicans attacked him.

Businessman and former presidential candidate, Vivek Ramaswamy said; 'I wonder how (Biden) came up with that date' by having Easter Sunday clash with the transgender tribute day.

Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said: 'There is no length Biden and the Democrats won’t go to mock your faith, and to thumb his nose at God.

'We know that Christ is King and God will not be mocked, just like we know Joe Biden isn’t really the one calling the shots in the White House.'

Even though March 31 has become the official Transgender Day of Visibility, Easter Sunday will not fall on that day again for at least the next decade.