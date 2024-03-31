He sold his shamba, bribed for her to get the job but she started cheating - Details emerge on the GSU officer hacked to death by her husband.

Sunday, March 31, 2024 - Tifanny Wanyonyi, the GSU officer hacked to death by her husband in Bungoma, was reportedly cheating on him.

Tifanny who was off-duty, and her husband, 40-year-old Jackson Oloitele, had travelled upcountry to attend the funeral of her late grandmother who was laid to rest at Misemwa village on Thursday.

He allegedly hacked her to death when she was asleep and surrendered himself to the police.

It is now emerging that their marriage was marred with cheating allegations.

Jackson sold his shamba and bribed for his wife to be recruited to the police force.

However, she started cheating on him after landing the police job.

There was a time she requested the security manning the GSU headquarters where she resided to never allow him in.

He would be chased away whenever he visited her.









