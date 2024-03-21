TOP 3 Games To Bet With a Huge PariPesa Bonus: Who Will Qualify for EURO 2024?

As the UEFA Euro 2024 qualification playoffs reach their peak, we are all anticipating thrilling encounters that will determine the final entrants to the prestigious tournament. Get ready to be swept up in the excitement as we delve into the thrilling matchups set to unfold in the quest for Euro 2024 glory. In this preview, we delve into the upcoming matchups, analyzing recent performances, key players, and potential outcomes. The stage is set for huge clashes that will leave a lasting impact on the road to Euro 2024. Let's dive into the excitement and intrigue surrounding these vital playoff fixtures. Ukraine vs Iceland



Ukraine has maintained an undefeated streak in their past four matches, securing three victories and a draw in the process. Their latest triumph was a dramatic 2-1 come-from-behind victory against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Thursday night, securing their spot in the final. Initially appearing destined for an early departure after Bosnia took the lead in the 56th minute with an own goal by Mykola Matviienko, Ukraine showcased their resilience. Demonstrating unwavering determination, they managed to turn the tide late in the game, securing a remarkable win. Roman Yaremchuk levelled the score for the visiting team in the 85th minute, followed by Artem Dovbyk's decisive header in the 88th minute to clinch the win.

Contrastingly, Iceland has secured victory in their previous three matches, notably triumphing 4-1 over Israel in the Euro 2024 play-off semi-final. Despite Israel taking the lead in the first half with an Eran Zahavi penalty, Iceland mounted a remarkable comeback, scoring four consecutive goals. In a tense moment towards the end of the match, Iceland faced a potential setback when Israel was awarded a late penalty. However, Zahavi failed to convert the spot kick, which would have levelled the score at 2-2. Iceland capitalised on this opportunity, scoring two late goals to secure a 4-1 victory and advance to the play-off final.

Possible picks:

☑️ Both Teams To Score - 2.12

☑️ Over 2.5 - 2.14

☑️ A. Dovbyk To Score At Any Time - 2.20

Georgia vs Greece

A commanding Greek team convincingly defeated Kazakhstan with a resounding 5-0 victory on Thursday evening. They are now set to encounter Georgia in Tbilisi on Wednesday, March 26, in a crucial match determining one of the final three spots for qualification to UEFA Euro 2024. The "blue-and-white" resolved all questions in the first half having established a lead of 4-0, captivating a sold-out crowd at the Opap Arena stadium. Should they emerge triumphant in Georgia, coach Gus Poyet's Greece squad will secure their first tournament qualification since the 2014 FIFA World Cup. The Georgian national team defeated Luxembourg with a score of 2-0 in their semi-final match of the Euro 2024 qualification playoff. The victory for the Georgian national team was secured by a double from Budu Zivzivadze, who scored a goal in each half. It is also worth noting that from the 58th minute, the Luxembourg national team played with ten men after Maxim Chano was sent off. Most likely, Georgia will face a much tougher challenge in the final match, as they will now have to encounter a highly motivated Greek national team. Possible picks: ☑️ Greece To Qualify - 1.66

☑️ Greece To Win - 2.34

☑️ Greece Draw No Bet - 1.63 Wales vs Poland

