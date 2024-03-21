TOP 3 Games To Bet With a Huge PariPesa Bonus: Who Will Qualify for EURO 2024?
As the UEFA Euro 2024 qualification playoffs reach their peak,
we are all anticipating thrilling encounters that will determine the final
entrants to the prestigious tournament. Get ready to be swept up in the
excitement as we delve into the thrilling matchups set to unfold in the quest
for Euro 2024 glory.
In this preview, we delve into the upcoming matchups, analyzing
recent performances, key players, and potential outcomes. The stage is set for
huge clashes that will leave a lasting impact on the road to Euro 2024. Let's
dive into the excitement and intrigue surrounding these vital playoff fixtures.
Ukraine vs Iceland
Ukraine has maintained an undefeated streak in
their past four matches, securing three victories and a draw in the process.
Their latest triumph was a dramatic 2-1 come-from-behind victory against Bosnia
and Herzegovina on Thursday night, securing their spot in the final. Initially
appearing destined for an early departure after Bosnia took the lead in the
56th minute with an own goal by Mykola Matviienko, Ukraine showcased their
resilience. Demonstrating unwavering determination, they managed to turn the tide
late in the game, securing a remarkable win. Roman Yaremchuk levelled the score
for the visiting team in the 85th minute, followed by Artem Dovbyk's decisive
header in the 88th minute to clinch the win.
Contrastingly, Iceland has secured victory in their previous
three matches, notably triumphing 4-1 over Israel in the Euro 2024 play-off
semi-final. Despite Israel taking the lead in the first half with an Eran
Zahavi penalty, Iceland mounted a remarkable comeback, scoring four consecutive
goals. In a tense moment towards the end of the match, Iceland faced a
potential setback when Israel was awarded a late penalty. However, Zahavi
failed to convert the spot kick, which would have levelled the score at 2-2.
Iceland capitalised on this opportunity, scoring two late goals to secure a 4-1
victory and advance to the play-off final.
Possible picks:
☑️ Both
Teams To Score - 2.12
☑️ Over 2.5 - 2.14
☑️ A. Dovbyk To Score At Any Time - 2.20
Georgia vs Greece
A commanding Greek team convincingly defeated Kazakhstan with a
resounding 5-0 victory on Thursday evening. They are now set to encounter
Georgia in Tbilisi on Wednesday, March 26, in a crucial match determining one
of the final three spots for qualification to UEFA Euro 2024. The
"blue-and-white" resolved all questions in the first half having
established a lead of 4-0, captivating a sold-out crowd at the Opap Arena
stadium. Should they emerge triumphant in Georgia, coach Gus Poyet's Greece squad
will secure their first tournament qualification since the 2014 FIFA World Cup.
The Georgian national team defeated Luxembourg with a score of
2-0 in their semi-final match of the Euro 2024 qualification playoff. The
victory for the Georgian national team was secured by a double from Budu
Zivzivadze, who scored a goal in each half. It is also worth noting that from
the 58th minute, the Luxembourg national team played with ten men after Maxim
Chano was sent off. Most likely, Georgia will face a much tougher challenge in
the final match, as they will now have to encounter a highly motivated Greek
national team.
Possible picks:
☑️ Greece
To Qualify - 1.66
☑️ Greece To Win - 2.34
☑️ Greece Draw No Bet - 1.63
Wales vs Poland
Wales, who secured a third-place finish behind Turkey and
Croatia in the qualifiers for the upcoming Euro 2016 finals in Germany, took a
significant step forward on Thursday night. They convincingly defeated Finland
4-1, with goals scored by David Brooks, Neco Williams, Brennan Johnson, and Dan
James. The hosts find themselves in familiar territory, having previously
defeated Austria and Ukraine on home turf to break a 64-year absence from the
World Cup two years ago. Now, they aim to replicate that success to qualify for
their fourth major tournament out of the last five.
However, their next challenge promises to be more formidable as
they prepare to face Poland. Poland demonstrated their strength by overwhelming
10-man Estonia 5-1 in Warsaw, with goals from Przemyslaw Frankowski, Piotr
Zielinski, Jakub Piotrowski, and Sebastian Szymanski, along with an own goal
from Karol Mets. Since the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, Poland has consistently
qualified for the finals of major tournaments. However, they faced
disappointment in the recent qualifying campaign, trailing behind Albania and
the Czech Republic, marking their first absence from the Euros since 2004.
Possible picks:
☑️ Draw -
3.10
☑️ Both Teams To Score: No - 1.71
☑️ Under 2 - 1.88
