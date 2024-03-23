23-year-old VICTOR KIBET abducted from an entertainment joint by men claiming to be police officers, weeks after flaunting his flashy Benz on Tiktok - Was he engaging in criminal activities?

Friday, March 22, 2024 - Detectives have launched investigations into the mysterious disappearance of 23-year-old Victor Kibet, who was abducted on Monday afternoon by men claiming to be police officers.
Kibet was playing pool at an entertainment joint in Thika when some
armed men who introduced themselves as police officers approached him.
They bundled him into a waiting Subaru car, followed by a double-cab pick-up.
His father Paul Mutai, said his son is a shrewd businessman with a knack
for business although he cannot say exactly what he does for a living.
“My son told me he had started a business with other friends, but he never told me which one.
"We used to support each other financially.
"Sadly, he is missing and I am on my way to Nairobi from Narok to
find out what has happened,” his father said.
Victor graduated from the Jomo Kenyatta University of
Agriculture and Technology (Jkuat) main campus last year with a Bachelor of
Commerce degree.
He has been living a flashy lifestyle as his
fellow graduates tarmac.
He owns a Mercedes Benz, an Audi Q5, a Toyota
Mark X that he recently sold, and a Subaru Forester that he loves to drive over
the weekend.
He was also helping his father to build a
palatial mansion in the village.
His abduction was recorded at Juja Police Station under OB
number 74/19/3/24 at 6:58pm.
“Those who took him away identified themselves
as police officers. They were armed. We went to Thika Police Station, Juja,
Ruiru, Central Police Station but at all these stations we were told that he
was not booked there,” a friend said.
Juja sub-county police
commander Michael Mwaura confirmed that a kidnapping report had been lodged at
the station and said investigations had begun.
