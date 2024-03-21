Did CS NAKHUMICHA forge her Master’s Degree from JKUAT? - Her name is missing from the list! Even her Pharmacy Degree from Turkey is fake (EVIDENCE).

On her CV, Nakhumicha claims that she has a
Master’s Degree in Procurement and Logistics from Jomo Kenyatta University of
Science And Technology (JKUAT).
However, her name is missing from the list of the 46 students who graduated in that specific field at JKUAT.
“Susan Nakhumicha has a Master’s Degree from JKUAT but her name is nowhere to be seen on that JKUAT Master’s list she claims to have been part of. Frauds,” wrote an X user.
This is not the first time that Nakhumicha’s academic credentials have been questioned.
When she was being vetted, Kikuyu Member of Parliament Kimani
Ichung’wa demanded to know how she attained the title ‘DR’ and
also inquired about the credibility of her documents.
“I want her to clarify whether she is a doctor because after
going through the copies of certificates in our files, I don’t see anything
that has to do with a doctor other than a Diploma in health care from the
Institute of Management and even the degree from Turkey is not in the file,” Ichung’wa
said.
In her response, Susan reiterated that she had
undertaken an online degree from EGE University in Turkey but differences in
regulations and legislation between Kenya and Turkey at the time barred her
from being registered as a pharmacist.
“I did a
degree in Pharmacy from Turkey but I also said I did not manage to be
registered by the Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) because of the difference in
regulations,” she claimed.
Kenyans have also established that the Degree in
Pharmacy which she claims to have attained from EGE University in Turkey is
fake.
The University doesn’t offer online degrees.
