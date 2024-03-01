Toka kwa kanisa yangu - Watch the moment PASTOR EZEKIEL kicked a lady out of his church for wearing a miniskirt (VIDEO).

Friday, March 1, 2024 - Renowned city pastor Ezekiel Odero kicked a lady out of his jam-packed church in Mavueni, claiming that she was indecently dressed.

Ezekiel was preaching to his congregants when he spotted the middle-aged lady who was wearing a miniskirt which left some of her body parts exposed.

He confronted her and started lecturing her.

He questioned whether she was dressed indecently to tempt the pastor.

She tried to defend herself but her pleas fell on deaf ears.

“Toka kwa kanisa yangu( move out of my church) and go change that skirt. If you don’t change it, never come back to my church” the visibly angry pastor told her.

She had no option but to leave the church.

Watch the video.

The moment PASTOR EZEKIEL kicked a lady out of his church for wearing a miniskirt pic.twitter.com/pcR9Njhpht — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) March 1, 2024

