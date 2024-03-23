To hell with your project! UDA Governor MUTHOMI NJUKI rejects construction of RUTO’s Sh200 billion project in his county

Speaking in Kitui county during a thanksgiving ceremony, Njuki accused the government of concealing crucial details of how the dam
would be built.
Governor Njuki also condemned the government's failure to
adequately engage in public participation, asserting that the concerns raised
during such processes have been disregarded.
Furthermore, he insisted that the government must devise a
comprehensive scheme for compensating individuals affected by the construction
of the dam.
The governor noted that hundreds of Tharaka Nithi residents
would be displaced by the construction of the dam.
Muthomi Njuki’s move was backed by Kitui
Senator Enoch Wambua, who demanded compensation commensurate with the
value of the land at the current land prices.
Senator Wambua said there was a probability that there were
minerals along the shores of the great river Tana, noting any attempts to take
the land would vehemently be opposed.
Similarly, Mwingi North Member of Parliament Paul Nzengu
demanded the inclusion of all political players from the two counties that would be
affected.
Last year, Ruto’s government signed a deal with a UK firm for
the construction of the High Grand Falls Dams in Kitui and Tharaka Nithi
counties.
The agreement was signed between the National
Irrigation Authority (NIA) and British constructor GBM Consortium Limited.
