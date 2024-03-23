To hell with your project! UDA Governor MUTHOMI NJUKI rejects construction of RUTO’s Sh200 billion project in his county





Saturday, March 23, 2024 - Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki has rejected President William Ruto's move to construct the Ksh200 billion High Grand Falls dam.

Speaking in Kitui county during a thanksgiving ceremony, Njuki accused the government of concealing crucial details of how the dam would be built.

Governor Njuki also condemned the government's failure to adequately engage in public participation, asserting that the concerns raised during such processes have been disregarded.

Furthermore, he insisted that the government must devise a comprehensive scheme for compensating individuals affected by the construction of the dam.

The governor noted that hundreds of Tharaka Nithi residents would be displaced by the construction of the dam.

Muthomi Njuki’s move was backed by Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua, who demanded compensation commensurate with the value of the land at the current land prices.

Senator Wambua said there was a probability that there were minerals along the shores of the great river Tana, noting any attempts to take the land would vehemently be opposed.

Similarly, Mwingi North Member of Parliament Paul Nzengu demanded the inclusion of all political players from the two counties that would be affected.

Last year, Ruto’s government signed a deal with a UK firm for the construction of the High Grand Falls Dams in Kitui and Tharaka Nithi counties.

The agreement was signed between the National Irrigation Authority (NIA) and British constructor GBM Consortium Limited.

The Kenyan DAILY POST