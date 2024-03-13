Here is JOWIE IRUNGU's message to MONICA KIMANI's family after he was handed a death sentence for killing her in 2018 – The man is remorseful!!





Wednesday, March 13, 2024 - Murder convict, Jowie Irungu, has sent a message to the late Monica Kimani's family after he was sentenced to death for killing their daughter in 2018.

While delivering the ruling on Wednesday, Justice Justice Grace Nzioka read the application indicating that Jowie appealed to Kimani's family to find peace amid the circumstances.

The Judge said Jowie acknowledged the tragic loss of their kin and understood the pain and agony the family went through over the past five years.

Here is what Justice Nzioka read on behalf of Jowie.

He said that nothing he says at this stage will relieve the pain of the family and he says the less he says the better.

He expresses his sadness and such a tragic loss of life on extreme circumstances bordering (this caught my attention) on an act of absolute madness that is beyond understanding even to him (as he stands there convicted).

He says that it is his prayer that the deceased's family will find peace and that her soul will rest in eternal peace.

He understands the terrible fear and pain that the deceased must have undergone in the hands of the perpetrator and he cannot perceive the same.

He does appreciate that monetary compensation cannot relieve the pain of the loss of a loved one.

It is his prayer that the court can meet a custodial sentence. Although the victim's family is calling for a death sentence, the father of the victim was publicly heard saying he will not take vengeance and so the court should consider his views.

He invited the court to consider that he is a first offender and was convicted purely on circumstantial evidence and also the period he has spent in custody."

The Kenyan DAILY POST